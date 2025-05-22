Крупнейшие мировые ETF, ориентированные на ИИ и роботизацию

Бренд ISIN фонда Отслеживаемый индекс Объем фонда ($ млрд) Доходность за год (%) Доходность за пять лет (%) Годовая комиссия (%) Xtrackers IE00BGV5VN51 Nasdaq Yewno Global AI and Big Data Index 4,9 28 155 0,35 iShares IE00BYZK4552 STOXX Global Automation 3,3 11 74 0,4 & Robotics Index Global X US37954Y6326 Indxx Artificial Intelligence and Big Data Index 3,2 28 113 0,68 Global X US37954Y7159 Indxx Global Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic Index 2,8 12 50 0,68 E Fund CNE100004561 CSI Artificial Intelligence Theme Index — CNY — Benchmark TR Gross 1,16 47 3 0,2 ROBO Global US3015057074 ROBO Global Robotics and Automation TR Index 1,1 5 38 0,95 Amundi LU1861132840 MSCI ACWI IMI Robotics & AI ESG Filtered Index — Benchmark TR Net 1,1 14 79 0,4 ARK US00214Q2030 No Underlying Index 1 45 91 0,75 ChinaAMC CNE100004WL8 CSI Robot Index — CNY — Benchmark TR Gross 1 39 -10 0,5 iShares US46435U5561 Morningstar Global Artificial Intelligence Select Index — Benchmark TR Net 0,9 20 42 0,47 Источник: УК «Альфа-Капитал».