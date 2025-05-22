Крупнейшие мировые ETF, ориентированные на ИИ и роботизацию

|
|Бренд
|ISIN фонда
|Отслеживаемый индекс
|Объем фонда ($ млрд)
|Доходность за год (%)
|Доходность за пять лет (%)
|Годовая комиссия (%)
|Xtrackers
|IE00BGV5VN51
|Nasdaq Yewno Global AI and Big Data Index
|4,9
|28
|155
|0,35
|iShares
|IE00BYZK4552
|STOXX Global Automation
|3,3
|11
|74
|0,4
|& Robotics Index
|Global X
|US37954Y6326
|Indxx Artificial Intelligence and Big Data Index
|3,2
|28
|113
|0,68
|Global X
|US37954Y7159
|Indxx Global Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic Index
|2,8
|12
|50
|0,68
|E Fund
|CNE100004561
|CSI Artificial Intelligence Theme Index — CNY — Benchmark TR Gross
|1,16
|47
|3
|0,2
|ROBO Global
|US3015057074
|ROBO Global Robotics and Automation TR Index
|1,1
|5
|38
|0,95
|Amundi
|LU1861132840
|MSCI ACWI IMI Robotics & AI ESG Filtered Index — Benchmark TR Net
|1,1
|14
|79
|0,4
|ARK
|US00214Q2030
|No Underlying Index
|1
|45
|91
|0,75
|ChinaAMC
|CNE100004WL8
|CSI Robot Index — CNY — Benchmark TR Gross
|1
|39
|-10
|0,5
|iShares
|US46435U5561
|Morningstar Global Artificial Intelligence Select Index — Benchmark TR Net
|0,9
|20
|42
|0,47
|Источник: УК «Альфа-Капитал».