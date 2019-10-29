29 октября, вторник
Ателье Gemballa показало суперкар собственной разработки

Тюнинг-ателье Gemballa показала первые изображения нового суперкара собственной разработки.

Как сообщила немецкая компания, машина получит карбоновый кузов и бензиновый двигатель мощностью не менее 800 л.с. Впоследствии не исключено появление модификации с гибридной силовой установкой и версии с механической коробкой передач.

Заявлено, что суперкар Gemballa с места до 100 км/ч сможет разгоняться быстрее 2,5 секунд, а разгон 0-200 км/ч должен занимать около 6,5 секунд. Другой информации о новинке пока нет, но известно, что машину оснастят некой инновационной трансмиссией.

Ожидается, что первый прототип новой модели будет представлен в начале 2020 года. Сейчас немецкая компания занимается проработкой технической части новой машины, а также собирает средства от инвесторов.

Напомним, тюнинг-ателье Gemballa известно своими проектами на базе автомобилей Porsche. Машин собственного производства компания никогда не выпускала. Первый тизер суперкара Gemballa был представлен летом 2019 года.

