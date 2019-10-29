Ателье Gemballa показало суперкар собственной разработки

Тюнинг-ателье Gemballa показала первые изображения нового суперкара собственной разработки.
#GEMBALLA is running a hypercar project. The company GEMBALLA GmbH from Leonberg near Stuttgart is successfully starting its fundraising process and registering the first incoming payments from investors. That is the starting signal for the beginning of the technical planning phase and at the same time reason to announce further information. As well as new pictures of the hypercar, GEMBALLA is now also publishing further details regarding performance and technology. The first prototype should be displayed at the beginning of 2020. The car will use state-of-the-art drive and aero technology. The aim is an acceleration time of 0-100 km/h (62 mph) of under 2.5 seconds. 0-200 km/h (124 mph) should be achieved in around 6.5 s. As usual, GEMBALLA is counting on lightweight design and carbon for this. Initially, a version with a pure combustion engine is planned for a pure hypercar feeling. However, at least hybrid technology should be used in later models. “We’re now concentrating on building one of the last pure sports cars, a modern classic with an outstanding appearance and performance. A pure GEMBALLA car needs petrol and sound. Not all new trends are cool”, highlights CEO Steffen Korbach. Perhaps there will even be an option with a manual gearbox. The company is currently carrying out a private placement. Interested investors can contact GEMBALLA via investors@gemballa.com
Как сообщила немецкая компания, машина получит карбоновый кузов и бензиновый двигатель мощностью не менее 800 л.с. Впоследствии не исключено появление модификации с гибридной силовой установкой и версии с механической коробкой передач.
Заявлено, что суперкар Gemballa с места до 100 км/ч сможет разгоняться быстрее 2,5 секунд, а разгон 0-200 км/ч должен занимать около 6,5 секунд. Другой информации о новинке пока нет, но известно, что машину оснастят некой инновационной трансмиссией.
Ожидается, что первый прототип новой модели будет представлен в начале 2020 года. Сейчас немецкая компания занимается проработкой технической части новой машины, а также собирает средства от инвесторов.
Напомним, тюнинг-ателье Gemballa известно своими проектами на базе автомобилей Porsche. Машин собственного производства компания никогда не выпускала. Первый тизер суперкара Gemballa был представлен летом 2019 года.